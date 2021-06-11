Can’t get your favorite drink at Starbucks? Here’s why

Sanja Gould, a spokesperson from Starbucks, says, “Specific items will vary by market and store, and some stores will experience outages of various items at the same time. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working quickly and closely with our supply chain vendors to restock items as soon as possible.”

While shortages vary by location, the unavailable items include cups and lids, iced and cold brew coffee, fruit juices, flavored syrups, and food items. The caffeine giant had to remove one of their nondairy options, oat milk, off their app completely. Oat milk was recently added to the menu, becoming available in March 2021. On the Starbucks app, specific food and drink options are listed as unavailable. The app also indicates which locations are not currently taking mobile orders.

This shortage follows a recent Starbucks statement indicating the company was anticipating sales to increase in 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift. The pandemic caused a significant drop in the profits of the chain’s 15,000 stores nationwide.