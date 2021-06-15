advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:00 am

These 5 great podcasts explain everything from Bitcoin to cancel culture

Need help sifting through the seemingly endless mass of listening opportunities? Check out our recommendations.

These 5 great podcasts explain everything from Bitcoin to cancel culture
[Source photos: Jocelyn Morales/Unsplash; Executium/Unsplash; Bagus Hernawan/Unsplash]
By Ruth Reader1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

There are now so many podcasts out there that the possible listening options can feel overwhelming. Afraid you’re missing out on some great podcast or episode? We’ve been there too.

advertisement
advertisement

We’ve got recommendations for folks looking for the best stuff to listen to in tech, business, and innovation. If you’re an Apple nerd, Bitcoin curious, fascinated by cancel culture, or itching to catch up on the GameStop frenzy, check out these five great podcasts.

MacBreak Weekly

This podcast, brought to you by This Week in Tech, is a great way to keep up on Mac news in general. This week they break down the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, in case you’re looking for a full debrief.

advertisement

The Compound and Friends

Popular financial manager Josh Brown hosts this rebooted podcast, now a freewheeling financial roundtable chat show. Imagine generally enlightened finance bros talking about Bitcoin mania, the housing market, and more. The podcast offers good perspectives from people who are grounded in traditional finance but open to and curious about everything happening in the financial world.

To the Moon

advertisement

This multipart podcast miniseries from The Wall Street Journal and Gimlet looks at what the hell happened with GameStop in 2021. If you’re still confused about how a Reddit forum disrupted Wall Street, look no further.

Unlocking Us

Brené Brown is known for her research on shame and vulnerability. In this podcast, she discusses stories and experiences that most reflect what it means to be human. Check out the episode with anti-racism activist and speaker Austin Channing Brown, in which she discusses her book, I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness.

advertisement

You’re Wrong About: Cancel Culture

Hosted by Michael Hobbes and Sarah Marshall, the You’re Wrong About podcast investigates the valley between truth and perception of popular ideas and historical events. This episode attempts to untangle the phenomenon of cancel culture.

About the author

Ruth Reader is a writer for Fast Company. She covers the intersection of health and technology.

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life