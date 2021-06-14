This fantastically retro video game is taking on malnutrition

advertisement advertisement

Malnutrition causes nearly half of all deaths of children under age 5. And as with countless other things, the global pandemic disrupted efforts to bring lifesaving services to children in need.

In response, the Eleanor Crook Foundation has created a new initiative called LifePack, with social impact agency Hive, which aims to use video games to help end severe malnutrition. The organization created its own, free 8-bit game hosted on its website to raise awareness and donations, but is also hoping to work with the gaming industry to create in-game purchases to benefit the cause. Every 25 cents raised through LifePack buys one ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) packet for a child in need. Made with peanut butter and condensed milk, each packet is 500 calories and requires no preparation or refrigeration. According to the ECF, three packets a day for six to eight weeks can bring a child back from the brink of death. The first developer to sign up is Tilting Point, which will give proceeds from in-game gem packs in SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off directly to LifePack.

LifePack’s own browser game is a Super Mario Bros-style retro game. As players advance through the game, RUTFs act as power-ups. Every time you play, an RUTF is donated to a child in need. The foundation had secured funding for its initial goal of 10,000 plays for 10,000 packets, but it hit that mark within 26 hours. The organization will be announcing more fundraising partnerships in the coming weeks. Hive cofounder and partner Erin Thornton says that while malnutrition has been a major issue for a long time, people know surprisingly little about it. “Malnutrition is the number one killer of children around the world, and with COVID, it’s become worse,” says Thornton, in an email. “The need was to create a piece of compelling communication that would educate the audience on malnutrition; highlight the lifesaving treatment available; and ultimately begin to unite the gaming industry to provide more of it.” All of the money raised through LifePack’s video-game partners goes directly to purchase RUTF packets. Action Against Hunger, a global nonprofit aimed at fighting malnutrition, will be distributing RUTFs in eastern African communities.

