What are ‘ghost guns’?

It’s not expensive or difficult to produce large numbers of untraceable firearms in the United States. Whether for private use, sale on the criminal market, or arming violent extremists, it’s actually startlingly cheap and easy to mass-produce firearms that police can’t track—what are often called “ghost guns.”

For just over $2,000 I can buy a machine—not much bigger than a desktop laser printer—that will do the trick. If I’m feeling handy, I can get it done with just simple power tools. As I discuss in my recent journal article about ghost guns, it’s perfectly legal to privately manufacture firearms without a license in the U.S. But it’s illegal to sell or give away privately manufactured firearms without a license. A person producing a single “ghost gun” for their own personal use may not rise to the level of official concern—but the undetected mass production of untraceable weapons makes it much more difficult to map and disrupt the illicit markets that supply guns for use in crime.

Federal law does not require privately made firearms to have serial numbers or other identifiers, which makes it impossible to trace transfers of ownership—to “follow the guns”—when they have been used in crimes. They have no history and come from nowhere. An almost-gun Federal firearms laws and regulations have over time developed a loophole through which these ghost guns can fit easily. Every firearm has a component, sometimes called a “frame” but also called a “receiver,” which is the keystone element to which other parts are attached. Finished frames and receivers are considered to be firearms under federal law. To be sold, they must have identifying marks and serial numbers, and sellers must keep records of who bought which weapons. If the firearm is used in a crime, police can investigate current and previous owners to see if they might be involved.

But nearly finished receivers are considered nothing more than pieces of metal or plastic. These items are often called “80 percenters” because most but not all of the work has been done to make the piece of metal or plastic into a working receiver. They are available for purchase without a license, background check, or other protections put in place for firearms purchases—and cost as little as $50 to $75 apiece, with volume discounts available. The work needed to turn an “80 percenter” into a fully functional frame or receiver takes about half an hour. All the other parts, such as a stock to support the firearm and a barrel through which bullets are fired, are freely available without regulation, and are easily attached to the receiver during manufacturing of a weapon.

