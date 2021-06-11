China’s ride-hailing giant Didi could be the world’s biggest IPO this year

China’s ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, which commands the largest market share in the country of 1.4 billion people, wants to go public and has filed the necessary paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company is preparing for an initial public offering in July, in what some are speculating could be the world’s biggest IPO this year. People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that Didi could score a valuation upwards of $70 billion, amid a recently frenzied IPO market that saw investors stake billions into buzzy, high-growth companies. A separate source for Reuters put that number at closer to $100 billion.

Didi—which has been dubbed “the Uber of China”—is the predominant ride-hailing app there. In fact, it won a bitter war with Uber to claim that distinction, after the Silicon Valley-based company sold its Chinese operations to Didi in 2016. In exchange, Uber was granted a 15% stake in Didi.

Other high-profile shareholders include SoftBank Group, helmed by the prolific investor Masayoshi Son; the Jack Ma-founded e-commerce behemoth Alibaba; and the Chinese tech mega-conglomerate Tencent.