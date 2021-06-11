advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:55 am

CNN audience exposed to Jeffrey Toobin again—and not everyone is excited

After 7.5 months, CNN casually let disgraced legal expert Jeffrey Toobin back on air without warning. It went over about as well as one would expect.

CNN audience exposed to Jeffrey Toobin again—and not everyone is excited
By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

It was bound to happen at some point, but few probably expected the person to do it would be such a public figure. The notorious Zoom-dick incident took place last fall nonetheless, turning vaunted legal mind Jeffrey Toobin into a verb, and striking fear into the hearts of remote workers the world over.

advertisement
advertisement

After broadcasting his own onanism to a full gallery of colleagues at The New Yorker, Toobin was fired from the magazine and put on leave as an on-air correspondent for CNN. His was a flagrant violation of workplace standards, but Toobin had a minor league of defenders. Now, seven and a half months later, CNN has invited the disgraced correspondent back on air.

On Thursday, just above a chyron reading, “JEFFREY TOOBIN APOLOGIZES FOR ‘EMBARRASSINGLY STUPID MISTAKE,'” the author pleaded his case to the public. Although CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota was the only one who could actually respond to him at the time, many on Twitter did so remotely as well.

advertisement

A lot of folks used Toobin’s apparent second chance as a rebuke to complaints about the excesses of cancel culture.

advertisement

advertisement

A lot of other people simply had jokes to share.

advertisement

Toobin’s return even prompted a critique from Donald Trump Jr. (although he seems to be forgetting Fox News’s history of protecting sexual abusers until it was absolutely untenable).

advertisement

The network has made it clear that it considers standing up for Palestinians and putting down Native Americans fireable offenses, while providing council to an embattled politician and masturbating on camera during a work meeting aren’t

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life