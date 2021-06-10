How Netflix’s new online store could help it take on Disney

advertisement advertisement

Netflix Thursday opened an e-commerce site where you can buy things like caps, necklaces, hoodies, and, yes, underwear—much of it branded with popular Netflix movies and TV series. The move is part of a larger push for the company to compete with Disney’s streaming business, which is propped up by revenue from its merchandising and theme parks.

Neflix.shop, which was built with the help of Spotify, will start slow, offering products themed with only a few hit shows, reports New York Times’ John Koblin and Sapna Maheshwari report, and then add more and more. Right now the store features products from anime series Eden and Yasuke. Soon enough, there will be baseball caps, T-shirts, hoodies, and sweaters bearing the branding of Netflix’s Lupin series about an expert thief. You’ll also see a Lupin-themed side table for $150 and Lupin throw pillows for $60 apiece. The products were created through a collaboration with Paris’s Louvre museum, the Times reports. Such collaborations aren’t new to Netflix. It recently collaborated with Halston, the American luxury brand, to create a 10-piece capsule collection of gowns priced between $995 and $1,595.

But Netflix has never gone large on e-commerce. And there’s a big market for entertainment-themed apparel and accessories. The trade group Licensing International said retailers sold $128 billion worth of the stuff worldwide in 2019. Disney, which has both an online store and a brick and mortar store in New York City, gets the biggest piece of that pie. Part of the reason for that is the timelessness of legacy Disney content—you know, Micky Mouse and Bambi. But Netflix believes hits like Tiger King and Stranger Things might have some staying power, too. When Disney first announced its intent to launch its streaming service in the summer of 2017, it signaled that the race was on between Disney and Netflix, and that the true nature of the competition could be measured by whether Disney could become Netflix faster than Netflix could become Disney. In other words, one of Netflix’s greatest challenges is to branch out into other types of revenue streams like Disney, which makes most of its money downstream from the actual content, through licensed merchandise and theme parks.

