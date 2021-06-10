advertisement
  • 4:37 pm

With Trump out of office, global confidence in America has almost doubled

A new Pew survey shows that America’s reputation around the world has recovered nicely from the Trump years.

[Photos: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images, isil terzioglu/iStock]
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read
Some foreign policy experts worried that trust in America abroad might not survive the Trump years. But new survey results from Pew Research released Thursday tell a far more hopeful story.

Pew asked respondents in 16 developed countries for their opinion of America under Biden and found that 62% now have a favorable view of the U.S. That’s way up from the 34% favorable view earned by Trump in last year’s survey.

[Image: Pew Research]
In 12 of the countries, Pew had asked the same questions a year ago when Trump was president. The difference in the responses was sizable. Seventy-five percent of respondents had confidence that Biden would “do the right thing regarding world affairs.” Last year’s survey found that only 17% thought Trump would do the right thing.

The opinion swing on the U.S. president was more pronounced in some countries than others.

  • Just 10% of Germans trusted Trump to do the right thing in last year’s survey; that number went up to 78% with Biden.
  • Sweden’s confidence level went from 15% for Trump to 85% for Biden.
  • Belgium’s confidence level went from 9% for Trump to 79% for Biden.
  • In Greece, confidence in the U.S. president was 25% in 2019, and rose to 67% with the arrival of Biden.

[Image: Pew Research]

In all the countries surveyed by this year and last year, the confidence score increased at least 40%, Pew found.

About the author

Fast Company Senior Writer Mark Sullivan covers emerging technology, politics, artificial intelligence, large tech companies, and misinformation. An award-winning San Francisco-based journalist, Sullivan's work has appeared in Wired, Al Jazeera, CNN, ABC News, CNET, and many others.

