The best alternative Prime Day sales and deals

Prime Day is almost here—and guess what? You don’t actually have to shop on Amazon to take advantage. In response to the e-commerce giant’s annual blow out, a slew of other retailers have come up with the ultimate counter programming: offering deep, deep discounts through their own sales.

Here are Prime Day alternatives happening through the course of next week, where you can snag great deals on smart devices, electronics, home upgrades and appliances, and apparel. Basically everything you want, without having to log onto Amazon. Bed Bath & Beyond Stock up on linens, vacuums, and small kitchen appliances for up to 60% off at the Beyond Big Savings Event. Shop generous discounts—like $20 off the Google Nest and $30 off BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Ultra Carpet Cleaner—from June 21-22.

Give every room in your home an upgrade with up to 60% off Wayfair during the furniture and houseware company’s June Clearance Event. The sale run from June 20-23, with a wide array of home furnishings. Wayfair June Clearance - Up to 60% off Walmart Find a little bit of everything—or a lot of everything—at Walmart’s exclusive Deals for Days event. Look out for price cuts on smart devices, toys, apparel, and electronics from June 20-23. And if you want two-day shipping, give Walmart+ a try.

At Saks Fifth Avenue’s two-day sale (June 21-22) you can get 10% off all full price styles and unleash your inner Oprah: You get a cashmere! aAnd you get a cashmere! And you get a cashmere! Saks Fifth Avenue Sale - 10% off full-price items Dyson Dyson’s always-revolving selection of deals are worth perusing. Just saying.

If you missed Father’s Day and now you’re in trouble, hit it out of the park with one of the upstart menswear brand’s bestselling, handpicked items, on sale June 18-22. Huckberry Sale - Prices vary Macy’s Macy’s two-day sale is ripe with bargains, including 50% off select Coravin Wine Device Systems, up to 70% off luggage, and Instant Pots starting at $70. Runs June 21-22.

