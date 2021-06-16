These 8 pairs of sandals will take you from home, to the office, to a night out

advertisement advertisement

We love a reliable go-to sandal—one that looks great and gets you all the places you want to go when you’re not wearing one of the sportier pairs we recommended a few weeks back. We’ve found versatile, comfortable sandals that are perfect for when it’s time to head back to the office, or to a night of outdoor dining, or to, you know, the grocery store but you still want to look cute. Here are eight smart, well-designed sandals that will last you all summer long.

Rothy’s The Wrap Sandal

The makers of those machine-washable knit flats debuted sandals in 2020, using the same soft, formfitting material (manufactured from recycled water bottles) their fans know and love. The Wrap Sandal is new to the 2021 lineup, and is simple and customizable, with complementary colored ankle ties that can be laced to your liking. Rothy's The Wrap Sandal - $125 Everlane Clog Sandal

Clogs are a pretty binary topic: You love them, or you hate them. Everlane’s wooden sole Clog Sandals pose a happy medium: less chunky, more comfortable. Adjustable leather straps and a walkable platform heel make these an all-day go-to. Everlane Clog Sandal - $110 Nisolo Serena Sandal

Consider these your LBD of sandals: Nisolo’s ethically made Serena sandal arrives with slim lines and a barely there heel, paired with comfort, support, and a rubber sole for secure fresh-out-of-the-box wear.

