These 8 pairs of sandals will take you from home, to the office, to a night out

We love a reliable go-to sandal—one that looks great and gets you all the places you want to go when you’re not wearing one of the sportier pairs we recommended a few weeks back. We’ve found versatile, comfortable sandals that are perfect for when it’s time to head back to the office, or to a night of outdoor dining, or to, you know, the grocery store but you still want to look cute. Here are eight smart, well-designed sandals that will last you all summer long.
Rothy’s The Wrap Sandal
The makers of those machine-washable knit flats debuted sandals in 2020, using the same soft, formfitting material (manufactured from recycled water bottles) their fans know and love. The Wrap Sandal is new to the 2021 lineup, and is simple and customizable, with complementary colored ankle ties that can be laced to your liking.
Everlane Clog Sandal
Clogs are a pretty binary topic: You love them, or you hate them. Everlane’s wooden sole Clog Sandals pose a happy medium: less chunky, more comfortable. Adjustable leather straps and a walkable platform heel make these an all-day go-to.
Nisolo Serena Sandal
Consider these your LBD of sandals: Nisolo’s ethically made Serena sandal arrives with slim lines and a barely there heel, paired with comfort, support, and a rubber sole for secure fresh-out-of-the-box wear.
M. Gemi The Ilaria 25mm
M. Gemi’s Ilaria is available in a range of chic neutrals and textures, but these Violet Dust slides are the ones that really pop. The low, curved heel, square toe, and angled upper make these super-simple sandals a statement piece without all the fuss.
Ancient Greek Sandals Iaso Hearts
Designers Christina Martini and Nikolas Minoglou’s sandal collection will keep you perpetually vacation-ready. The Iaso Hearts is a good blend of darling and classic, without feeling too twee.
Schutz Roanna Sandal
The Roanna is easy enough to slide into for an outfit upgrade, with crisscross straps and soft leather for texture and intrigue. A chunky heel and baubles keep this casual sandal playful.
Brother Vellies Blush Lace-Up Huarache
Founder Aurora James is known for her well-designed, thoughtfully and sustainably crafted footwear and accessories. These lace-up huarache sandals are no exception: Made with soft, luxurious leather in Michoacán, Mexico, they are the always comfortable sandal-flat hybrid you’ve been searching for.
Marion Parke Iris Leather Braided Block Heel
Former podiatrist Marion Parke knows great shoes. Not only are her heels designed to be supportive, comfortable, and good for (and to) your feet—they’re beautiful too. We love the Iris sandal, with a solid 2.4″ block heel and trendy details like puffed braiding and a square toe bed.
