10 stylish summer dresses that’ll take you from work to play

Are you in the process of kissing your quarantine wardrobe goodbye? I will certainly miss the days of rotating between the stretchiest spandex I own and the softest brushed fabrics known to womankind. But I’m also excited for loosely structured dresses, high-waist pants, and blouses with buttons on them. Then again, it’s summer. For these next few months, as we ease back into offices and after-work delights, FC pulled together our picks of stylish, functional dresses that fight the heat, wear like a dream, and look comfortably put-together while you’re transitioning out of your leggings-heavy routine.

Cuyana Asymmetrical Overlay Dress

Direct-to-consumer sustainable fashion brand Cuyana lives by the mantra: Fewer, better things. The brand’s Asymmetrical Overlay Dress—made from soft swishy, Oekto-Tex-certified Pima cotton and modal—is easy elegance that does all the style tricks for you. A cropped overlay gives the dress shape and movement and a slit and dramatic asymmetrical hem add interest and length. Cuyana Asymmetrical Overlay Dress - $135

Lululemon All Yours Tank Maxi

Lululemon’s much-loved VitaSea fabric is not only soft, breathable, and perfect for summer, it’s made with a blend of SeaCell, a sustainable fiber made from seaweed. The All Yours Tank Maxi drapes well, is a million times versatile. Heels and a necklace? Check? Sneakers and a hip bag? Also, check. Plus, it’s better for the environment. Lululemon All Yours Tank Maxi - $118 ADAY Over in One Dress

ADAY’s smart approach to apparel brings technical fabrication into women’s work garments—meaning less wrinkles, fabrics that wear better (and longer), and sweat-resistant, sustainable materials. We love the Over in One dress, which was designed especially for travel, for its clever shape: a simple cami dress designed to be wrapped and cinched in a number of different ways depending on your occasion and preferred fit.

ADAY Over in One Dress - $165 Époque Évolution The One Wrap Dress

Like Aday, Époque Évolution takes a capsule wardrobe approach to style. The brand’s One Wrap Dress gives customers a multi-fit option and is made with Econyl, a regenerative nylon derived from synthetic waste. The chic little dress (which comes in both black and a medium-gray slate) can be tied at the waist to change its shape and is designed to be UPF 50 and quick to dry, making it your ideal beach-to-boardwalk fit.

Everlane ’90s Mini Dress

If you’re looking to indulge in some nostalgia-tinged fashion: Everlane has brought back a classic 90s sheath with thoughtful, easier-to-wear updates. The aptly named ’90s Mini Dress has capped sleeves, nearly-empire waist seams, and a cozy cotton interlock jersey knit that stretches and stays comfortable no matter the weather. Everlane '90s Mini Dress - $50

Daily Practice Dolman Sleeve Maxi

For another throw-it-on, look great option: Anthropologie’s house line, Daily Practice, released a number of easy-wear, soon-to-be-faves items. We particularly like this Dolman-Sleeve Maxi. Made with soft stretchy ribbed cotton, we’re into the dress’s breezy cross-back detail, cinched waist, and ankle-grazing, curved hem, straight skirt. A simple, sophisticated dress that you can lounge in before and after work. Daily Practice by Anthropologie Dolman-Sleeve Maxi - $98 Boden Lucinda Jersey Midi Dress

If you weren’t a “print person” before, you might be after you peruse UK-based Boden’s summer collection. The company’s fun, not cheesy, seasonal patterns are a fresh way to add color and interest to your wardrobe. Paired with the brand’s well-fitting silhouettes and comfort-forward fabrics (the Lucinda is made with unlined viscose jersey, for a lightweight, breathable, drapey fit), and you have yourself a new go-to.

