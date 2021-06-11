It’s not just you—the Apple podcast app is a disaster

advertisement advertisement

Never before has a phone update felt more like a blatant act of hostility.

advertisement

advertisement

As I’d last left my Apple podcasting app, on pause after catching up on You’re Wrong About while washing the dishes last night, all my audio files were in a pristine, easily accessible queue. I woke up to find them decimated to a smoldering rubble. Nothing is in its right place, many podcasts have just plain vanished, and the damage wasn’t even the result of a glitch, but rather an ostensible improvement. (You know how, in a Dadaist sense, totally destroying something can count as improving it?) I wasn’t the only victim crying foul in the wake of the iOS 14.5 update either. In fact, I was late, having resisted the overhaul out of sheer laziness. It turns out people have been upset about it since late April. is the apple podcasts app update absolutely miserable and borderline unusable for anyone else — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) June 2, 2021

advertisement

Holy shit Apple podcasts. The new update is the actual worst? Why? Why do this? — Liz Hannah (@itslizhannah) June 3, 2021 The Apple Podcast app update suggests that Apple is still not very interested in podcasts. — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) June 8, 2021 i don't want to be melodramatic but the new Apple podcast update has ruined my life — catherine (@cat_tats) June 8, 2021

advertisement

Complaining about an app update is a routine part of 21st-century living. Any change to one’s precious phone settings invites a rigmarole of outrage. Underneath it all, though, the true complaint is almost always essentially about the nature of change itself. Having to put in a little extra effort to navigate an app that has become second nature adds a tiny extra edge to one’s day. Basically, it can be a chore to relearn an interface you already know. But after some initial grumbling, most people simply adapt until, before they know it, the process starts all over again with the arrival of the next update. This time, it’s different. The Apple podcasts update is legit terrible. On the plus side, the redesigned show pages are rather sleek, and curated collections on the Search tab help with discoverability. But while previous bugs in the app have included skipping playback, inaccurate time stamps, skewed UI elements, and unresponsive scrolling, the problems with this update are, confoundingly, by design.

advertisement

The podcast library, now structured just like Apple’s Music app, is comprised of five sections: Recently Updated, which is the landing page; Latest Episodes; Shows; Downloaded; and Saved. None of these seems like an ideal default podcast storage unit. It used to be that merely downloading one episode of a podcast lodged the show in your library, like a sesame seed in your gumline, until you were ready to floss it out. You could click a cloud icon and earmark the episode in your library. It wasn’t downloaded yet and taking up data storage; it was just there, ready to go, in the event you had a Wi-Fi connection and were in the mood. Post-update, however, downloading an episode puts it in the Downloaded section; getting it into Shows or Recently Updated, however, is achieved only by subscribing. That means that any podcast episodes that users might have earmarked but hadn’t yet subscribed to were automatically wiped off of their phones with the update. If everything in that purgatorial space between Browsing and Downloaded had automatically rolled over into Saved in the new version, the change might have been almost understandable. But it didn’t. Now, hundreds of podcast episodes I’d intended to listen to, painstakingly curated over time, often by combing through a 500-episode show library, are just dust in the pod-wind. Eliminating so much personal effort feels downright disrespectful.

advertisement

Dear apple podcasts, thanks so much for the update, It’s much more important for me to see all 3000 episode of dateline NBC but not the two episodes I have saved of @NobleBloodTales — Samantha SoRelle (@samanthasorelle) June 4, 2021 I can't decide if my favorite thing about the @ApplePodcasts update is the aggressively terrible design or that it won't recognize new episodes of shows even after I unsubscribed and re-subscribed to them — Amy Whipple (@ItsAmyWhipple) June 4, 2021 Apple woke up and chose violence with this Podcast app update. I had a lot of random episodes saved from shows I’m not subscribed to, and they’re all gone ???? — Cara (@caralinastyle) June 9, 2021

advertisement

Now, it certainly helps creators for the app to steer people toward subscriptions. However, sometimes one needs a few test-drives to decide whether to bring a show home. As someone who is perennially, concurrently taking several test-drives with several shows, my Shows and Latest Episodes sections now look like victims of Thanos’s Snap. It’s sort of nice to have an excuse to start building a podcast library all over again, but I’d prefer it be my choice to make, rather than an outcome thrust upon me by Apple. As I tried to rebuild my library, I ran into other difficulties. For instance, there’s no way to jump from shows in Downloaded to the page where that show lives so that you can subscribe to it. Users have to move over to the Browse function, making the restoration chore even more tedious. It’s a tiny gripe, but irksome nonetheless—especially since other update features seem to railroad users into subscribing more. It’s such an easily preventable oversight! The lack of care put into this update is frankly flabbergasting. As for the shows to which users do end up subscribing, both the Recently Updated and Shows sections now house their entire back catalog. The only easy way to jump to the episode you actually want to listen to if it’s not the most recent is by going to Downloaded. And upon removing an episode from that section, it still remains lurking in both Recently Updated and Shows. That satisfying, itch-scratched feeling of deleting a finished podcast, like crossing off something from one’s to-do list, is now complicated by the fact that users will likely scroll past that episode again many times.

advertisement

Anyone know why they messed up Apple Podcasts so bad? My whole library is gone! This has turned my world upside. And just as I was getting used the last update! The horror! ???????????? — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 5, 2021 the apple podcast update sucks i might finally make the switch to spotify for podcasts — Cameron Adams (@carneronadams) June 5, 2021 It is absurd how much this update to the Apple podcast app has increased my stress levels. I have no idea which episodes of which shows I’ve listened to now because I can’t delete eps once I’ve listened to them. Which wouldn’t be a problem if I weren’t subscribed to 45 podcasts — Amanda BW (@amandabw425) June 7, 2021

advertisement