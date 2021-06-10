China’s crypto crackdown continues by arresting 1,100 for money laundering

China is continuing its fight against cryptocurrency, arresting more than 1,100 people suspected of using digital currency to launder money from telephone and internet scams.

Chinese police busted more than 170 criminal groups across 23 provinces, regions, and cities on Wednesday, the country’s Ministry of Public Security said in a statement. According to the bureau, the scammers recruited third parties to convert ill-gotten funds from fiat currency to cryptocurrency, which they then transferred into designated digital wallets in a scheme that “caused serious social harm.”

China’s Payment & Clearing Association has claimed that illegal activity involving virtual currency is rising, because digital wallets are nameless and cryptocurrencies are easily accessible and used globally.

“They have increasingly become an important channel for cross-border money laundering,” it said in a statement Wednesday.