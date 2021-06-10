This innovative cookware startup wants you to make dinner in your microwave

advertisement advertisement

In the dead of summer my apartment dangerously hovers between 85-95 degrees, which makes cooking dinner an absolutely miserable experience. An air fryer became my savior last year, but also proved to be quite limiting. Sometimes I wanted those roasted, juicy flavors and texture that you get from long hours of braising in the oven. So when Anyday, a cookware brand that dares users to make delicious meals in the microwave, started aggressively popping up on social media, I had to try it.

Chen explained that the bowls use microwaves’ efficient heating power (rapidly vibrating food’s water molecules to produce heat) to heat quickly, while the vented knobs help keep steam circulating, resulting in moist, never-dry dinner. One of the other big hurdles Chen had to leap over was educating users in how microwaves work in general—in order to sufficiently convince them to try out zapping dinner. That’s where Chang’s help came in, as he made a series of very convincing videos of complete microwave meals using fresh ingredients straight out of his refrigerator. “This is about as good as I can make food at home,” he says while digging into a one-pot rice and salmon bowl. Following his lead, I made an amazing do-nothing lunch with a half cup of white rice, frozen stir fry vegetables, and frozen shrimp in the Anyday Medium Deep Dish. Spoon on some chili crisp and you have an incredible lunch with little to zero kitchen time. The shrimp were plump and evenly cooked with zero oil. Frozen vegetables retained their firmness and slight crunch. Plus, the ability to throw in a handful of veggies when you cook your protein makes it even more mindless to sneak some green into every meal. Spinach dip is dangerously easy to whip up using Anyday. Creamy and emulsified, it’s made from splashes of refrigerator staples and a few handfuls of frozen spinach. Silky mashed potatoes are cooked and ready-to-serve in one bowl within minutes. It’s nice to be able to serve meals straight from the microwave (!!!) and then seal leftovers in the vessel it cooked in. And when it’s all over, cleanup is a breeze.

