A Facebook wristwatch with cameras? Hard pass.

Facebook is working on a smartwatch device and plans to release it next summer, reports Alex Heath at The Verge.

The watch will have two cameras, for shooting and sharing photos and video to Instagram and Facebook. From Heath’s report:

“A camera on the front of the watch display exists primarily for video calling, while a 1080p, auto-focus camera on the back can be used for capturing footage when detached from the stainless steel frame on the wrist.”

Samsung long ago tried putting a camera on a smartwatch (Galaxy Gear and Gear 2) but abandoned the idea because the feature wasn’t popular with users.

Images and video are very important to Facebook, and even more so to Instagram, which makes the camera seem like a logical move. One of the reasons people didn’t embrace smartwatch-based cameras was that shooting pictures of people and things is unwieldy from the wrist. That may be why Facebook reportedly plans to make its watch detachable from the band–so that it can be held upright for photos, then returned to the wrist.