The ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse is coming. Here’s how to see it

On Thursday, some early risers in the Northern Hemisphere will be treated to the majestic vision of a partial or annular solar eclipse.

The annular eclipse will look like a ring of fire, as the moon crosses between the sun and Earth, blacking out a dark circle in the center of the sun and leaving a fiery fringe of red-orange light around its edge. (That’s occurring as the moon is currently farther away from us in its elliptical orbit, thus appearing smaller than the sun. If it were nearer to us, it would wholly block the sun, forming a total solar eclipse.)

This promises to be a spectacular show for those who can view it. For the annular eclipse, that’s people in parts of Canada, Greenland, Russia, and Siberia, according to NASA. The sun will become fully covered at 5:50 a.m. EDT and remain that way until 7:34 a.m. EDT, with the apex taking place exactly midway through.