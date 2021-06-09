Want to Airbnb-hop for a year? The company could pay for you to do it

After a year when travel all but vanished from the planet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are now emerging from their homes, stretching their legs, and racing to hit the open road again.

Airbnb, the home-rental company, is looking to further coax the wave of travel in the post-coronavirus era. On Wednesday, the company announced a new program that will give 12 winners the chance to live in Airbnb listings around the world for a year, while the company foots the bill. It’s also offering a stipend for transportation.

Dubbed “Live Anywhere on Airbnb,” it will run from July 2021 until July 2022, and winners will be able to start traveling in September 2021.

Applications may be submitted until June 30.