How adopting a “cloud anywhere” approach can drive business success

In our first article, we discussed the benefits, the possibility, and the need to reinvent the traditional hybrid cloud model so that it seamlessly extends cloud services where a business needs it. The AWS approach to reinventing hybrid was driven by customer discussions about the complexities that traditional hybrid solutions caused—from inabilities to efficiently scale to training IT staff on a variety of different platforms. Businesses across industries are driven by digital transformation and productivity goals, to deliver new and differentiated services or end-user experiences that delight their customers. Reinventing traditional hybrid solutions, provides value in 3 key areas.

1. Speeding up the digital transformation journey Digital transformations are an important focus for any business. Admittedly, this theme covers a broad range of business strategies—from needing to migrate off of on-premises legacy applications to the cloud, to applying technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to make quick, data-based decisions. In driving digital transformation, businesses can operate efficiently, scale effortlessly and innovate rapidly, making it easy to see why it’s such a big value for businesses. One such example is how Dish Wireless was able to disrupt and transform the U.S. telecom industry by building the first cloud-native 5G network. Historically, telecom providers ran a mix of hardware from traditional telco vendors and combined it with commercial servers, resulting in IT teams having incompatible pipelines of management and operation systems—an inflexible, expensive, and complex solution. By creating a cloud-native 5G network with AWS, Dish can leverage AWS services built on Intel-based infrastructure to transform how organizations and customers order and consume 5G services or create their own private 5G networks.

These include Dish customers that want to provide real-time device data to their customers for mobile and IoT devices like smartphones, robots, factory equipment, wearables, and other physical sensors. Because Dish can send compute, analytics, machine learning, and related workloads to AWS, it can provide the response time needed to deliver this data quickly to end users. This allows Dish’s customers to bring new 5G applications to market faster than ever before and gives new technologies an opportunity to transform factories, workplaces, entertainment, and transportation in ways people have yet to imagine. 2. Improving productivity Businesses that want to take advantage of a hybrid approach often wind up with on-premises services and infrastructure, alongside the cloud—which can leave them with various tools and platforms that don’t communicate with each other, as well as having to train both IT and developers. Not only is this solution difficult to scale, but it’s also unnecessarily complex and costly. After seeing this traditional approach to hybrid insufficiently solve an organization’s challenges, businesses find that it’s key to have a seamless hybrid approach.

When Riot Games (a leading gaming publisher) went to launch their new team-based multiplayer game, Valorant, they had to rethink their strategy so that each player experienced the same amount of minimal delays or lag time with the game—allowing each player to have the same interactive advantage. To achieve this type of low latency with games like Valorant you need to bring the game application as close to the end-user as possible, including those that aren’t close to an AWS Region (or a physical location around the world with a cluster of AWS data centers). With AWS, Riot was able to take advantage of a hybrid solution that allowed them to build a single test and production pipeline, while creating the low latency necessary for this game. This streamlined their IT and developer productivity because their teams only had to learn the AWS programming model, environment, workflow and set of tools – minimizing risk and complexity during a global rollout. They were even able to reduce game latency by 5-10 milliseconds for certain gamers. 3. Delighting customers with services and end-user experiences

Regardless of the industry, every business today is hyper focused on providing the best customer experiences. The benefits of this are twofold: it helps solve customer pain points and challenges, and it gives every business a leg up on its competitors. To do this, companies have to stay diligently focused on bringing new and updated service offerings and differentiated end-user experiences to its customers quickly. To provide consumers with an immersive sporting-event video experience that was free of buffering, blurry video, and other visual artifacts, YBVR needed a platform that could provide ultra-low latency anywhere their customers were located. As a pioneer in immersive sporting events, YBVR enables a 360° virtual reality (VR) stadium with 8K Ultra HD (UHD) video to sports fans, allowing simultaneous users to choose various camera views. YBVR needed to take advantage of an AWS hybrid solution at the mobile edge to truly provide the best experience for their viewers. The end result allowed YBVR customers the ability to watch every camera in real time, providing different perspectives, additional statistics, and more replays giving viewers an enhanced in-stadium experience. But, that’s just the start—YBVR envisions even more immersive experiences. Instead of hand-held devices, someday viewers will have a device that’s indistinguishable from their sunglasses and allows them to virtually attend a sporting event, completely changing the way we watch sporting events.

