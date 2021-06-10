These abandoned Soviet buildings got a hauntingly gorgeous makeover

It can be hard to imagine a bygone era, especially when the buildings of that era are abandoned shells of their former selves.

Ryan Koopmans, a Canadian-Dutch digital artist and photographer, and Alice Wexell, a Swedish digital artist and photographer, have given these old spaces new life with a project called “The Wild Within.” The work captures abandoned buildings in and around the Georgian town of Tskaltubo, but it’s not just a photography series. The duo digitally added vegetation to create animated images that brought the buildings to life too.

The stately columns, large rooms, high ceilings, and intricate decoration hint at the region’s past as a popular health spa destination, known for its luxe accommodations during the Soviet era. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the buildings have been abandoned, and the lack of upkeep has taken a toll. Koopmans and Wexell vividly capture the interplay between architectural grandeur and natural overgrowth.

The pair visited the region and photographed its ruins over several years, capturing the stark contrast between its current dilapidated condition and the grandness of its former Soviet heyday. They then digitally added vegetation and modeled the spaces to create animated images that look like short videos of the plant life in a faint breeze.