Heels are making a post-pandemic comeback. Here are 5 fabulous pairs

As the coronavirus vaccine continues to roll out and we start taking tentative steps into the world, is it possible those steps might be in stilettos?

It’s a question I asked myself last week as I tried to figure out what to wear to my first dinner out in 14 months. During the pandemic, I cocooned myself in the most comfortable pieces in my wardrobe—sweatpants, baggy dresses, clogs, Birkenstocks. My heels were relegated to the back of my closet. And I wasn’t alone: In 2020, sales of high heels dropped 71%. But by the time I got vaccinated, I was ready for a change. So for my first night out on the town, I swapped my Danskos for a pair of gold Gucci block heels.

Around the country, heels seem to be making a comeback. According to Google Trends, searches for “high heels” have been going up for the past few months. Retail analysts and trend forecasters have also seen a spike in sales of heels and other more formal footwear. (Crocs is even getting in on the game.) Heels had been on the decline for years before the pandemic, as consumers searched for more comfortable footwear (read: sneakers and flats). It’s unclear whether heels will ever return to their heyday of the early and mid-20th century.

But in the post-pandemic world, heels appear to be more than just a footwear choice. They’re imbued with new symbolism and represent change—a return to a world where people have parties and style matters because we’re seen in public once more. They could be our version of the flapper dresses that were all the rage during the Roaring ’20s, the years that followed the 1918 flu pandemic.