How did Fastly break the internet? One customer crashed Amazon, Reddit, Twitch, etc.

On Tuesday, a large-scale internet outage shut down major websites across the globe briefly, causing popular sites including Amazon, Reddit, Twitch, Spotify, and even the British government’s homepage to display “503 error” messages.

The root of the outage was traced back to Fastly, a cloud computing platform that operates a network of servers strategically placed worldwide, allowing its back-end clients to move and store content nearby to front-end users. According to the company, engineers were able to identify the problem 40 minutes after it was discovered, and within 49 minutes, 95% of its network was operating normally.

A spokesperson told Fast Company shortly thereafter that that the issue was “a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally”—but now, it’s offering further color on exactly how that happened. As it turns out, a single Fastly customer inadvertently toppled the tentpoles of the internet, impacting websites including Fast Company and its sister publication, Inc.

In a blog post late Tuesday, Nick Rockwell, senior vice president of engineering and infrastructure at Fastly, wrote, “On May 12, we began a software deployment that introduced a bug that could be triggered by a specific customer configuration under specific circumstances. Early June 8, a customer pushed a valid configuration change that included the specific circumstances that triggered the bug, which caused 85% of our network to return errors.”