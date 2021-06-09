Why is bitcoin up? BTC jumps after El Salvador becomes the first country to make the cryptocurrency legal tender

Another day, another big swing for bitcoin. After falling as much as 10% yesterday , bitcoin is up 5% in trading as of the time of this writing. So what’s the cause for the swing today? A world’s first: bitcoin has become legal tender in a country.

As CNBC reports, El Salvador’s Congress voted yesterday to become the first country to adopt bitcoins as legal tender. The vote passed by a supermajority in El Salvador’s Congress, with 62 voting for the legalization of bitcoin as a national tender and 22 voting against it.

The legislation that was passed explains, “the purpose of this law is to regulate bitcoin as unrestricted legal tender with liberating power, unlimited in any transaction, and to any title that public or private natural or legal persons require carrying out.”

As a result, prices of goods and services in the country can now be shown in bitcoin. Also, El Salvador’s government will now allow tax bills to be paid in the cryptocurrency. So, will other countries follow suit? That’s impossible to predict, but it’s unlikely we’ll see a wave of countries following El Salvador—at least any time soon.