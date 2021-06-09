Call me back! A CEO laments unanswered phone messages

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and former COO of eBay, offers candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com .

Q. I’m having an issue with people not returning my calls. I don’t want to be a pest but I’m also not sure that they received the message. People don’t seem to communicate the same way anymore!

I understand your frustration. People are dealing with so much incoming communication and it’s hard to know if you are getting through. I appreciate that I can see that a text was delivered or even read, as opposed to an email that I’ll never know whether it was opened or a voice mail that I can’t tell if someone listened to.

This is a fine line to walk. As you said, you don’t want to be a pest, but you also want to make sure that someone saw your message.

I’ve learned to wait a bit and then politely ask if my message was seen. In that follow-up, I try a different way of communicating. So, if I emailed the first time around, I might text or try a phone call the next time.