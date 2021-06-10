This plant-based plastic is inspired by the chemistry of spider silk

Some plastic waste is invisible: Shampoo, laundry detergent, and other common products often use tiny capsules made of microplastic as an ingredient. Those capsules then wash down the drain and can pollute waterways. A startup spun out of the University of Cambridge wants to replace those capsules—and other plastics that are hard or impossible to recycle—with a plant-based material that can easily dissolve.

The new material mimics spider silk, one of the strongest natural materials, on a molecular level. “The molecules in spider silk are bound together very tightly even though the interactions themselves are very weak,” says Tuomas Knowles, a chemistry professor at the University of Cambridge and one of the authors of a new paper in Nature Communications about the research. “The way that nature manages to do that is by arranging them in a regular pattern.”

The scientists developed a new process to dissolve plant-based protein in the right conditions so it forms into a similar structure. The process uses little energy, and can use sustainable ingredients; in the study, the team used soy protein isolate, a by-product of making soybean oil. Other plant-based materials that often end up as waste could also be used.

Unlike other bioplastics, it doesn’t need to be modified chemically for the materials to hold together and be durable, but it also dissolves much more easily. “We don’t modify the molecule itself in any way,” Knowles says. “We just reassemble them in totally different arrangements. And it turns out that if you do that in a smart way, you end up with these really strong materials, which are still nevertheless totally degradable, exactly the same way as a spider’s web is degradable.”