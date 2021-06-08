Global K-pop phenom BTS is going to serenade fans with a two-day virtual concert

Global K-pop juggernaut BTS, a boy band composed of seven singer-dancer phenoms, is set to perform a dynamic two-day virtual concert next week.
Titled “BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo,” the event will see BTS and its powerhouse production company HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) join forces with VenewLive, an augmented-reality-boosted live music platform. It will offer fans—dubbed the BTS ARMY—a cutting-edge experience featuring 4K resolution and multiview, which allows viewers to toggle between different camera angles. Audiences will also be able to congregate in chat rooms.
It’s not the first time BTS has pulled off such a show: The last collaboration between the trio of forces, titled “Map of the Soul On:E,” took place last October and broke the Guinness World Record for most viewers of a music concert livestream, with 993,000 people tuning in from a sprawling 191 countries.
The record it broke was also set by BTS last June, in another smashing success from HYBE and VenewLive.
Broadcasting from Seoul, “Muster Sowoozoo”—which is a translated word for the BTS song “Mikrokosmos”—will kick off on June 13 and run through June 14, with the marathon reaching ARMY members in time zones across the globe. The Grammy-nominated K-pop group is perhaps the first act from South Korea to achieve worldwide fandom of such scale, spinning out a series of chart-topping singles in the last year alone, including English-language hits “Dynamite” and “Butter.” In 2019, Time magazine listed the group among its 100 most influential people in the world. In 2020, they were personally congratulated by the South Korean president for their extraordinary triumphs. And this month, it became the first all-Asian group to grace the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.
Of course BTS has also proved to be a goldmine for HYBE: It recently acquired the company owned by U.S. music mogul Scooter Braun, which manages pop superstars Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato.
