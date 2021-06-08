Global K-pop phenom BTS is going to serenade fans with a two-day virtual concert

Titled “BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo,” the event will see BTS and its powerhouse production company HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) join forces with VenewLive, an augmented-reality-boosted live music platform. It will offer fans—dubbed the BTS ARMY—a cutting-edge experience featuring 4K resolution and multiview, which allows viewers to toggle between different camera angles. Audiences will also be able to congregate in chat rooms.

It’s not the first time BTS has pulled off such a show: The last collaboration between the trio of forces, titled “Map of the Soul On:E,” took place last October and broke the Guinness World Record for most viewers of a music concert livestream, with 993,000 people tuning in from a sprawling 191 countries.

The record it broke was also set by BTS last June, in another smashing success from HYBE and VenewLive.