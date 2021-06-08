The Yeezy Gap collection drops with a $200 electric blue jacket

Gap has staked a lot on this collaboration, reportedly paying West $1 billion on a 10-year agreement to design collections for men, women, and kids under the YZY label. For Gap, the 51-year-old American brand which has seen declining sales for years, the partnership represents an opportunity to be relevant again. “I get asked about Yeezy everywhere, all the time,” Mark Breitbart, Gap’s president and CEO, told me recently. “There is so much energy around that, it sort of reinforced the decision to do the partnership with Kanye. That’s why we’re so committed to it and confident that it’s a good move.”

With this drop, Gap is also tapping into West’s expertise at generating hype. The product launch came without warning. West chose June 8, his 44th birthday, to launch the piece. Last night, ghostly floating projections of the jacket began appearing on buildings across New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Customers can pre-order the jacket starting today. Both West and Gap declined to do interviews for this story.

The new piece, which is called the “cloud jacket,” has an amorphous shape, reflecting the normcore streetwear aesthetic of West’s luxury brand Yeezy. But it is also not that far removed from the puffer jackets that Gap releases every fall and winter. If this is any indication of what’s to come with Yeezy Gap, West aims to push Gap out of its comfort zone—but not so far that it alienates the average Gap shopper.