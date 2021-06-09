Feeling overwhelmed about life picking up again? Try implementing ‘microsteps’

advertisement advertisement

As we see the light at the end of the COVID tunnel in the U.S. and many other countries, a new phase of collective experience has kicked in: anticipation. It’s spring. The world is literally opening up again. Demand for airline tickets is surging. With places to go and people to see, we’re making big plans and making up for lost time.

advertisement

advertisement

The pandemic has been a time of unspeakable loss and tragedy. At the same time, it’s also been a catalyst, forcing us to examine our lives, our priorities, and our ways of living and working. We’ve spent more than a year looking inward, thinking about what we want to take with us and what we want to leave behind. And if we’re going to make the most of this moment, we need to accompany our big plans with small steps. It’s those small steps that will help us bring forward the wisdom we’ve accumulated this past year and build new habits that help us create better lives and a better world than the one we knew pre-COVID. Because while we may have a knee-jerk, almost childlike longing for “the way things were,” we know we are never going back—and that’s a good thing. As we make our way into this next uncertain chapter, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to apply the lessons of our individual and collective experience. And it will be the small steps, more than the big sweeping vows and pledges, that help us navigate the transition. At Thrive Global we have a word for these small steps: “microsteps.” Microsteps are small, science-backed steps we can start taking immediately to build healthy habits that significantly improve our lives. They’re at the heart of the behavior change system we’ve brought to individuals and organizations around the world, helping them build resilience, strengthen their connections, and improve their well-being and performance. And unlike New Year’s resolutions, which even the most generous estimates show that half of us fail to keep, microsteps are too small to fail.

advertisement

advertisement

That’s important, because haven’t we had about enough of feeling like we’re failing? Even as we see glimmers of optimism on the horizon, many of us are languishing—unable to focus, unproductive, caught in the “void between depression and flourishing,” as Adam Grant writes. Microsteps give us quick bursts of action, success and even joy, which is going to be vital if we want to approach a state of flourishing as we face the long tail of the pandemic’s impact on our collective mental health. Last month, at Fortune‘s annual Brainstorm Health Conference, which I co-chaired, CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch told me that we’re going to be facing “post-COVID stress disorder,” with COVID-related anxiety and depression that may linger for years after the pandemic is over. This was echoed by Dr. Michelle Williams, dean of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who said that when we look back at this time, “we will likely see a very much higher collateral damage to our mental health and wellness than to our physical health.”

advertisement

Up against such forces, we need small wins more than ever. At Thrive, we wrote a whole book about them, Your Time to Thrive, an easy-to-implement behavior change system packed with hundreds of microsteps on subjects ranging from sleep, nutrition and movement to focus, creativity and purpose. In a world where so much is beyond our control, microsteps help us focus on what we can control. They give us something to celebrate, propelling us forward to our next small win, and the next one. Over time, as we build new habits, they become more than what we do—they become part of who we are. As my compatriot Aristotle said, “Habit is but a long practice, which becomes men’s nature in the end.” With minimal time and effort, you can integrate microsteps into your days, with immediate benefits for your well-being, resilience, focus, relationships and sense of purpose. We’re on the cusp of a historic transition. And there’s nothing wrong with aiming big, but we can help ourselves by starting small. Here are a few of my favorite microsteps to get you started:

advertisement