1 year, $3.8 billion later: How 2020’s race reckoning shook up Big Tech

When Mike Brown Jr. was murdered in Ferguson, no one was talking about it, not even the Black Googlers network...I realized a lot of that discussion had been oppressed by the dominant white culture of tech. And so the good part about opening that gateway was that a lot of people felt like they were finally able to express themselves, express how they felt about the situation, and feel heard to some extent. We were asking for more infrastructural change, real products supporting real problems, and [leadership wasn't] willing to do that. So when it comes to the question of should we be satisfied by all of these commitments and donations that all of these brands in and outside of the tech industry are making, my opinion on that is absolutely not, for so many reasons. But mainly because those things are just cover-ups for them addressing the real systemic things within their company and within the communities where they operate.