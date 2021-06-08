advertisement
Winc brings organic and vegan wines to your doorstep with acquisition of Natural Merchants

Natural Merchants has, up to now, supplied restaurants and retailers like Whole Foods with sustainable, pesticide-free wines.

By Arianne Cohen1 minute Read
Winc is reading the grape leaves—and they’re saying that organic is in.

The 9-year-old wine club, known for mailing customers bottles that they actually like, today announced the purchase of Natural Merchants, a top importer of organic and vegan wines from Europe and South America. “Winc is extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to sustainability and organics,” says sommelier Brian Smith, cofounder and president of Winc.

Organic wine makes up less than 5% of the global wine market. Winc’s consumer base is dominated by 21- to 44-year-olds, a demographic that increasingly expects organic and sustainable options. Natural Merchants has, up to now, supplied restaurants and retailers like Whole Foods with sustainable, pesticide-free wines with confusing label terms that you need to look up, like natural, organic, vegan, and biodynamic. (The good people at Wine Spectator define each of those words here.)

For Natural Merchants, Winc offers expansion. “We are eager to tap into Winc’s digital reach through what we contend is the most scaled direct-to-consumer platform in our industry,” says Edward Field, who cofounded Natural Merchants with his wife, Pilar Meroño Cerdán, 17 years ago.

The Natural Merchants team plans to stay on to manage supplier relationships. Winc is currently offering four bottles for $29.95.

