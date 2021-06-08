Why your dream job probably doesn’t exist

Few people face more uncertainty than recent college graduates. This year, which many of them spent at home taking classes online, they not only have to contend with the standard questions most young graduates face—where should I work? How do I get a job?—but they have to navigate a new work landscape, including the possibility of remote or hybrid workplaces.

The path has never been easy to navigate: When my cohost, Christina Royster, and I graduated several years ago, we faced several hiccups finding the right careers for us. Ultimately, things worked out and we both ended up at Fast Company.

To get our own answers about the challenges recent graduates face and advice on finding the right job, we spoke to Kentucky-based freelance journalist Rainesford Stauffer. Her new book, An Ordinary Age: Finding Your Way in a World That Expects Exceptional, explores the extraordinary pressure on young adults today, across our personal and professional lives, to pursue our “best life,” whatever that even means.