Tesla shelves its Model S Plaid Plus because the regular Plaid is ‘just so good’

Elon Musk has tweeted that his electric car company, Tesla, is shelving development of its Model S Plaid Plus, the most high-end offering in its flagship Model S line.

The Model S Plaid Plus—which had yet to debut—was publicized during Tesla’s Battery Day event last summer. It was marketed as a speed demon with a 1,100-horsepower engine, a 500-mile range, a top speed of 200 miles per hour, and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than two seconds.

But according to Musk, such a vehicle is simply not necessary “as Plaid is just so good.”

In terms of specs, there seems to be truth to that: The humble Model S Plaid—which is still in the works—is not far off with 1,020 horsepower, a 390-mile range, a top speed of 200 miles per hour, and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under two seconds. It’s also $30,000 cheaper than the Plaid Plus’s former price tag of $150,000.