This compostable plastic is actually compostable

Most “compostable” plastic won’t break down easily in a backyard compost bin. And the process can take so long at an industrial composting facility that many facilities that take food waste refuse the compostable plastics altogether (and that’s if your city has curbside pickup for compost—most don’t). So it’s not uncommon, then, for a compostable fork or cup to end up in a landfill, where it won’t break down any faster than ordinary plastic, or in a recycling facility, where it can contaminate recycling.

But at a Bay Area-based startup, scientists are developing a bioplastic that breaks down differently, making it possible to compost it at home. “We’re basically degrading these materials from the inside out, rather than what typically happens in a compost facility, which is the product degrading from the outside in,” says Aaron Hall, a former UC Berkeley doctoral student who launched the startup, called Intropic Materials, using technology he worked on at the university.

Normally, microbes use enzymes to slowly break down biodegradable plastic. “It’s sort of like taking a pair of scissors and cutting out a bowl of spaghetti—you’re just kind of cutting random noodles and making random pieces,” Hall says. In the new material, the enzymes are built into the plastic itself. When the plastic is ready to be discarded, with the right combination of heat and water, those enzymes are activated. “Since it’s trapped inside the plastic, it grabs hold and starts pulling the polymer chains one by one, cutting them into small molecules that are really easy to break down by microbes,” he says. The embedded enzymes break down the plastic more completely by going from one polymer chain to the next, rather than breaking down the polymer in random areas; no microplastic remains.

The material can degrade within days or weeks, depending on the type of plastic and temperature of the compost, according to a study published this spring in Nature. Other biodegradable plastic can take months to break down in an industrial facility. The speed of the new process makes it more likely that composting facilities would be willing to accept the material. “Composters are very much velocity-driven businesses,” he says. “They can have very slim margins, and they really need to be turning over product quite quickly.”