Apple’s 2021 WWDC livestream: How to watch the keynote on the web, iPhone, and more

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off today. Like last year’s conference, this WWDC will be an all-digital event due to COVID-19 precautions. The keynote itself won’t technically be “live,” but a stream of the event will kick off today, Monday, June 7, at the following times:

10 a.m. PT

12 p.m. CT

1 p.m. ET

6 p.m. BST

7 p.m. CEST

10:30 p.m. IST

1 a.m. June 8 HKT

2 a.m. June 8 JST

Apple is expected to unveil its new updates for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS. There are also rumors the company could announce new MacBook Pros and a few other surprises.

Here’s how to watch the event as it happens: