Apple’s 2021 WWDC livestream: How to watch the keynote on the web, iPhone, and more

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off today. Like last year’s conference, this WWDC will be an all-digital event due to COVID-19 precautions. The keynote itself won’t technically be “live,” but a stream of the event will kick off today, Monday, June 7, at the following times:
- 10 a.m. PT
- 12 p.m. CT
- 1 p.m. ET
- 6 p.m. BST
- 7 p.m. CEST
- 10:30 p.m. IST
- 1 a.m. June 8 HKT
- 2 a.m. June 8 JST
Apple is expected to unveil its new updates for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS. There are also rumors the company could announce new MacBook Pros and a few other surprises.
Here’s how to watch the event as it happens:
- On the web: Watch from any browser at www.apple.com/apple-events/.
- On the Apple Developer app: It runs on all the devices Apple makes. Download it here.
- On a smart TV: Open the Apple TV app on any smart TV or streaming device you have.
- On YouTube: Finally, you can watch the WWDC keynote on YouTube here. We’ve also embedded the stream below so you can watch the keynote right here as well.