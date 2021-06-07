advertisement
  • 6:50 am
  • wwdc

Apple’s 2021 WWDC livestream: How to watch the keynote on the web, iPhone, and more

Watch as Apple unveils updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. We might even see a new MacBook Pro.

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off today. Like last year’s conference, this WWDC will be an all-digital event due to COVID-19 precautions. The keynote itself won’t technically be “live,” but a stream of the event will kick off today, Monday, June 7, at the following times:

  • 10 a.m. PT
  • 12 p.m. CT
  • 1 p.m. ET
  • 6 p.m. BST
  • 7 p.m. CEST
  • 10:30 p.m. IST
  • 1 a.m. June 8 HKT
  • 2 a.m. June 8 JST

Apple is expected to unveil its new updates for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS. There are also rumors the company could announce new MacBook Pros and a few other surprises.

Here’s how to watch the event as it happens:

  • On the web: Watch from any browser at www.apple.com/apple-events/.
  • On the Apple Developer app: It runs on all the devices Apple makes. Download it here.
  • On a smart TV: Open the Apple TV app on any smart TV or streaming device you have.
  • On YouTube: Finally, you can watch the WWDC keynote on YouTube here. We’ve also embedded the stream below so you can watch the keynote right here as well.
About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

