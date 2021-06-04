Phone scams, IRS money, and returning to the office: Fast Company’s top stories this week

This week, the checks started rolling in. That’s right, the much-promised unemployment-related tax refunds started hitting bank accounts, and some people weren’t ready. Below are the week’s top stories, including information on why the Internal Revenue Service sent you a second refund, how companies are screwing up the return to the office, advice on ways to stop robocalls, and a fun new map that lets you virtually float down our nation’s rivers—like a piece of trash.

1. IRS unemployment tax refund update: Finally, the checks start showing up!

Some taxpayers waiting for a refund related to unemployment compensation said the payment has finally hit their bank account.

2. Why did I get money from the IRS today?

What to know about the second tax refund going out: Many taxpayers this week were surprised to learn they had received a direct deposit from the Internal Revenue Service. Here’s what’s happening.

3. Why workers are calling BS on leaders about returning to the office.

Workforce scholars find that employees are feeling burned over broken work-from-home promises and corporate culture BS as employers try to bring them back to the office.