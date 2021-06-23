advertisement
Farmers are more tech savvy than you think. Here’s why.

You may think farming operates at a slow and easy pace. But that’s not the case. Today’s agriculture industry is rapidly evolving with new innovations and high-tech solutions. Watch this video to find out why farmers are actually some of the fastest adopters of technology out there.

By FastCo Works
By the year 2030, there will be nearly 5 billion people on the planet. Securing enough food to feed all of those people will take a lot of innovation and insight from the agriculture industry. Robert Reiter is the Head of Research and Development at Bayer Crop Science and he shared with Fast Company some examples of the breakthrough technologies that are already happening on today’s farms to meet the globe’s growing demands.

