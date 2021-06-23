This is not your father’s farm. See how technology is changing the agriculture landscape.

Kyle Bridgeforth, Accounts Manager, Partner at Bridgeforth Farms, and Bob Reiter, Head of Research & Development at Bayer’s Crop Science division, are in the business of agriculture. This is an industry not only vital for our basic survival, but one that is in the middle of a massive revolution. Fast Company invited these expert voices to share their ideas and insights on what it will take to meet the demands of a growing global population.
fastco worksFC Executive Board
collectionsNewsletterCourses and LearningAdvertiseCurrent Issue
Fast Government
The future of innovation and technology in government for the greater good
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business