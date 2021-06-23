advertisement
This is not your father’s farm. See how technology is changing the agriculture landscape.

The good news is that farmers are now able to collect a ton of data. The challenge lies in how to use that data to benefit all involved. Hear what these experts say is the key.

By FastCo Works
Kyle Bridgeforth, Accounts Manager, Partner at Bridgeforth Farms, and Bob Reiter, Head of Research & Development at Bayer’s Crop Science division, are in the business of agriculture. This is an industry not only vital for our basic survival, but one that is in the middle of a massive revolution. Fast Company invited these expert voices to share their ideas and insights on what it will take to meet the demands of a growing global population.

