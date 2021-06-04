Decolonization of the status quo: Delivering on America’s promise

advertisement advertisement

In an ordinary moment, while filling out a form, I was struck by how often we check individual boxes on forms in order for institutions to know a person. Boxes are on everything. Every decade, I do my part as a good American and carefully check the boxes to satisfy the U.S. Census form. Earlier this year, more boxes were checked to enroll my child into school. Again when I filled out a Doodle for an upcoming meeting. And last week, same thing: More boxes at the doctor’s office to gather my medical history.

Checking boxes is a simple, efficient, and easy way to quickly make a decision about people and organizations. We have all seen the typical qualifying questions: income level, age, race, zip code, and preferred language. In the digital age, there has never been a better way to gather a ton of information to determine if a person is dateable, belongs in an organization, aligns with the business culture, etc. As marketers, we are taught to remove as much friction and complication from a process as possible because if the task is easy, people are more likely to complete the function, purchase an item online, or make a choice. On the other hand, what happens when marketers and advertisers see this same process show up in requests for proposals (RFPs) from potential customers? We can’t talk about that without examining what is happening in the world.

Over the past year, much of America and the world has undergone a reckoning with race. It is loud and inescapable. As an immediate result, justice, equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging are now front and center. My strategic and creative firm has found itself at the center of an endless string of conversations, both internal and external, to help navigate the churning waters at the heart of the problem of inequality. Recently, we were midstream completing an RFP when we realized the check-the-box systems in place put us squarely at the heart of the very issues we were consistently being engaged to solve. As an independently owned, female-led firm, being asked to check the same boxes as organizations two, three, or ten times our size—and sometimes publicly held—we wondered if this process was meant to find boutique and diverse firms or to quickly eliminate those of us who didn’t fit. The process seemed biased. Additionally, it seems as if the check-the-box system of the RFP has not changed to meet the current reality of our times. Companies and organizations may not be aware that the very processes and requirements they use are exclusionary, have an inherent bias, fail to diversify their rosters, or continue to perpetuate the status quo.

There are no easy solutions or check-the-box systems that will create meaningful change. My father has often said, “Hope is not a strategy,” and “Without a plan, the result is inaction.” Change and progress require a healthy amount of tension combined with settling into the discomfort of friction. That’s what will generate progress and make room for new possibilities that help us reach equitable outcomes. Recently, we took new action and spoke to a client about the very concerns I have described here. They heard us and are reexamining their processes, including legacy procurement practices and the built-in bias of their check-the-box system. In the getting-to-know-you game, checking boxes is not unique to RFPs, business inquiries, and dating. The quickness and speed to determine if we fit and belong also shows up in activities like finding day care for an infant, finding a home in the right neighborhood, being profiled or arrested, and joining business organizations and clubs.

Close your eyes and think back to the images you have seen recently related to issues like equity, justice, belonging, diversity, and inclusion. These images provoke different emotions and expectations for everyone. What comes next is the work we will not see in our social media channels and in the media. The decolonization of the status quo must start now in boardrooms, planning commissions, legislative policy, and in the creation of new systems. The work ahead will not be easy, nor will it be fast. The friction and discomfort will be difficult, but it will be worth fighting for delivering on America’s promise.

