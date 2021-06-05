4 new revelations on how people give to charity crowdfunding campaigns

advertisement advertisement

Raising money online from a group of donors, known as crowdfunding, is relatively new. The term was coined in 2006 by entrepreneur Michael Sullivan.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

When we surveyed 1,535 American households, it turned out that a bigger share of Americans who give through crowdfunding (27.7%) and social media (28.6%) said they support such social justice causes as community bail funds and supporting marginalized groups, as compared with charitable donors who use more traditional payment approaches (18.2%). 2. Crowdfunding is popular among younger people and people of color We also found that crowdfunding donors tend to be younger, less religious, and more often single than donors who support charities in more traditional ways—for example, writing a check directly to an organization.

advertisement

Crowdfunding donors are nearly six years younger on average than other charitable donors. Just one in three crowdfunding donors (32.3%) frequently attends religious services, compared with 43.2% of traditional donors. And 45.5% of crowdfunding donors are single, compared with 38.8% of other donors. People of color also make up a higher percentage of donors to charitable crowdfunding campaigns (39.5%) than other givers (34.5%). 3. Crowdfunding can be less charitable than it appears While all crowdfunding that supports individuals and their families might be charitable in spirit, those donations aren’t, in the eyes of the Internal Revenue Service, a form of charitable giving. But when these campaigns do support charities, giving them money is no different from making a donation by writing a check or charging it to your credit card.

advertisement

Additionally, we found that crowdfunding donors, for the most part, also give to charity through more traditional means. While 31.7% of the people we surveyed gave to crowdfunding campaigns in a typical year, just 6.4% gave only via crowdfunding. In other words, people who support causes through crowdfunding don’t constitute a separate pool of charitable donors. 4. Little crowdfunding aids strangers In terms of dollars given away, we found that crowdfunded money tends to support people donors know or who are one step removed—such as friends, relatives, and friends of friends.

advertisement

The average crowdfunding donors give the largest portion of their dollars to a family member or close friend (41.6%), a charitable organization (22.1%), or a friend of a friend or an acquaintance (10.8%). In comparison, many fewer dollars are given to strangers (5.2%).

advertisement

No panacea for all of society’s needs Crowdfunding has become more familiar to many Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis it brought on. While crowdfunding has become a popular way to help people and businesses in their time of need, as GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan bluntly told Congress in an op-ed, “We can’t do your job for you.” Jacqueline Ackerman is an associate director of research at the Women’s Philanthropy Institute at IUPUI and Jon Bergdoll is an applied statistician of philanthropy at IUPUI.

advertisement