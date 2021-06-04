advertisement
advertisement
  • 1:08 pm

Hong Kong’s Victoria Park is empty on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre

Authorities in Hong Kong have prohibited residents from holding an annual vigil to commemorate the tragic events of June 4, 1989.

Hong Kong’s Victoria Park is empty on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre
[Photo: Getty]
By Zlati Meyer1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

On June 4, 1989, the world watched in disbelief, as the violence unfolded in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

advertisement
advertisement

For the three decades-plus since, Hong Kong residents have gathered in Victoria Park to mark the sad anniversary.

Not this year, though. A tweet from Agence France-Presse’s Hong Kong-Taiwan-Macau bureau chief, Jerome Taylor, contrasts a photo taken this year with anniversary vigils in 1990, 1999, 2004, 2011, 2015, 2018, 2019, and 2020. The picture from 2021 shows a vast open, unpopulated space, while those taken in previous years have huge crowds. One exception is 2020’s memorial, which is sparser.

Hong Kong-based journalist Ezra Cheung tweeted pictures by photographer Chung Kin Wa—a woman kneeling and holding a white flower and a man bent over to write.

advertisement
advertisement

“Although Hong Kong police have banned the once-yearly commemoration of the Tiananmen Square crackdown the second straight year, pre-empting increased police presence, it apparently doesn’t deter people from mourning for the event,” Cheung wrote.

Last year, Zoom apologized for interrupting online Tiananmen Square vigils at the urging of the Chinese government.

At the time of the Tiananmen massacre, Hong Kong belonged to Great Britain, but the former empire handed the city over to China in 1997. It is considered a special administrative region.

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life