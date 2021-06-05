Remember to be thankful for your hot vaxxed summer

Something is in the air in America right now and, incredibly, it isn’t COVID-19. The deadly virus is still lingering in the breath of those infected. However, the increasingly vaccinated masses are also circulating the sensory overload of suddenly rediscovered social lives and fading inhibitions. This summer is clearly going to be buck wild.
As excited as many are, though, most seem to treat this progress like an inevitability, as though we were simply owed an end to 15 nightmare months and 600,000 deaths—and thus an ending naturally occurred. The reality is much different, if equally simple: We are only enjoying our newfound freedom because a competent government took over and got the job done.
Those relaxed CDC guidelines we’re starting to enjoy? The ability to travel again? The fact that there is now a whole music festival coming to Chicago in September? It didn’t just…shake out that way. Instead, this phenomenal new phase is the result of careful, boring coordination from President Biden’s team. By no means should we heap excessive praise on this administration just for working as it’s supposed to, but more people across the entire political spectrum should appreciate—or at the very least acknowledge—how fortunate we are that the opposite didn’t happen instead.
It’s tempting to overlook how amazing it is that more than half of all Americans have already been vaccinated, and that the masks are finally coming off. The left has a litany of worthy criticism to lodge at the Biden administration, from the promised $15 minimum wage hike that never was, to not budging an inch on Palestinians’ right to exist, to not fighting back hard enough against a broad Republican attack on voting rights. Meanwhile, the right has, well, an obstructionist agenda, from Leader McConnell on down, to arbitrarily oppose anything Biden does, even if it benefits everyone.
Both sides, however, could maintain their critical positions against Biden while also conceding that all this swift progress against the pandemic is, to borrow a phrase from the president, “a big fu*king deal.”
So many things needed such urgent fixing at the top of Biden’s term, but it’s safe to say that the main priority was jump-starting mass vaccinations and getting out long-overdue COVID relief checks. Neither process went perfectly, and that fuzzy math around $1,400 still smarts, but both efforts have proven heavily effective. COVID-19 cases and deaths have dropped to their lowest point in a year, while the stimulus checks have broadly decreased food anxiety and improved mental health, according to researchers.
None of this was promised. It took investing in vaccine access and measures to spread awareness nationwide. Underpromising in order to overdeliver. When mere awareness failed to combat ingrained skepticism, it took bribery in the form of free beer and weird, dystopian lotteries. Sure, all Biden may have personally done is approve the proposals of eggheads and direct his team to make certain things happen—but by God, they pulled it off! Even from a critical perspective, shouldn’t this administration get a modicum of universal credit for doing so?
Biden has certainly been claiming credit, but not obsessively so—and he isn’t visibly embittered about not receiving more of it, as Donald Trump tended to be about everything. However, even though Trump is no longer on social media, and even though his blog is now defunct, he has still found ways to demand credit for the vaccine’s success.
Does he deserve any?
Well, scientists did develop the vaccine under his watch—that can’t be denied—but it mainly happened despite him, not because of him. Even if he does deserve some credit for the vaccine’s development, however, Trump completely bungled the initial planning of its rollout, opting to spend that critical period demonstrably fixated on overturning the election, rather than going out with the dignity and compassion of a broad and well-oiled vaccine push. In fact, he only got the vaccine himself in secret, rather than encouraging his millions of vaccine-skeptic followers to do the same. Why bother saving any lives if it’s just going to make Joe Biden look good?
Trump’s abysmal track record on the vaccine not only negates any credit he might reasonably have gotten for the development process, it also sheds light on how he might have handled the vaccine process had he won the election. All that conspiratorial, just-asking-questions skepticism from the Tucker Carlsons of the world? Trump loves just asking questions conspiratorially too! I shudder to think how the leader of the party that equated year-end lockdowns with a War on Thanksgiving—despite how effective they have proved—would’ve handled mask and vaccine messaging during the crucial early months of this year.
It was painful to be stuck at home or wearing a mask last summer while watching footage of New Zealand and other countries’ citizens live their lives like the pandemic had never happened. Rather than lead in any way, the United States dropped the ball throughout the pandemic, proving just as vulnerable as any other country, and too disorganized and chaotic to save ourselves.
This summer, however, America is an enviable country—well, at least as far as COVID-19 goes—and one that can actually help other countries with vaccinations. We have acquired a faint glimmer of the fabled American exceptionalism that so many think is an inherent attribute, rather than a goal to forever strive toward. We have finally won back some freedom from the pandemic. It’s all ours to enjoy throughout what is shaping up to be a hedonistic summer.
Just don’t forget how we came by it—and that we almost didn’t.