Remember to be thankful for your hot vaxxed summer

Something is in the air in America right now and, incredibly, it isn’t COVID-19. The deadly virus is still lingering in the breath of those infected. However, the increasingly vaccinated masses are also circulating the sensory overload of suddenly rediscovered social lives and fading inhibitions. This summer is clearly going to be buck wild.

Trump’s abysmal track record on the vaccine not only negates any credit he might reasonably have gotten for the development process, it also sheds light on how he might have handled the vaccine process had he won the election. All that conspiratorial, just-asking-questions skepticism from the Tucker Carlsons of the world? Trump loves just asking questions conspiratorially too! I shudder to think how the leader of the party that equated year-end lockdowns with a War on Thanksgiving—despite how effective they have proved—would’ve handled mask and vaccine messaging during the crucial early months of this year. It was painful to be stuck at home or wearing a mask last summer while watching footage of New Zealand and other countries’ citizens live their lives like the pandemic had never happened. Rather than lead in any way, the United States dropped the ball throughout the pandemic, proving just as vulnerable as any other country, and too disorganized and chaotic to save ourselves. This summer, however, America is an enviable country—well, at least as far as COVID-19 goes—and one that can actually help other countries with vaccinations. We have acquired a faint glimmer of the fabled American exceptionalism that so many think is an inherent attribute, rather than a goal to forever strive toward. We have finally won back some freedom from the pandemic. It’s all ours to enjoy throughout what is shaping up to be a hedonistic summer.

