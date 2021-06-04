National Doughnut Day freebies and deals abound. Here are some of the best

So put down your coffee and get ready to find out about the National Doughnut Day deals that several purveyors are offering up for fans of this tasty-but-bad-for-you-breakfast.

Krispy Kreme may be busy getting ready for its initial public offering, but it hasn’t forgotten what today means for doughnut devotees. The 83-year-old company is giving away a doughnut of your choice, plus you can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts. And if you’ve been vaccinated for COVID, you’re eligible for a free doughnut, anyway.

Tim Hortons may be a Canadian chain, but the company knows how to celebrate this American hobby at its many U.S. locations. The company—founded by a former NHL player and still headquartered in the country where the prime minister’s last name includes the word “dough” (it’s spelled “deau”)—will sell rewards members one classic or specialty doughnut for 50 cents with any eligible purchase over 50 cents. The bargain began yesterday and will run through June 15.