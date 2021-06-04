Why did I get money from the IRS today? What to know about the second tax refunds going out

advertisement advertisement

Did you wake up this morning to find an unexpected direct deposit in your bank account? You’re not alone. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has begun to distribute supplemental refund checks to taxpayers who paid too much in unemployment compensation tax last year, and judging from responses on social media, many recipients didn’t know it was coming. Let us explain:

What are these refund checks for? The American Rescue Plan Act authorized changes to the law that excluded up to $10,200 in unemployment compensation for 2020. The law didn’t take effect until March 11, so some Americans who filed taxes early have now overpaid. For the most part, the IRS has said it will automatically correct those tax returns and issue refunds accordingly. How many people are getting these refunds? Unclear. In May, the IRS said it identified more than 10 million returns that might need to be corrected, but not all corrections will lead to a refund. If you owe money, for instance, the changes could just mean a reduced balance. A spokesperson for the IRS told Fast Company Friday that a news update is in the works, which should provide more information about how many checks have been delivered so far. The update is waiting for approval from the U.S. Treasury, but the timing of its release is unclear. We’ll post a link to it here when it comes out.

