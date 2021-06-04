U.S. officials: UFOs could be alien tech—or they could belong to Russia or China

Weeks ahead of an eagerly anticipated government report covering the dozens of unidentified flying objects seen by Navy pilots for over a decade, senior administration officials briefed on the findings told The New York Times that there’s no evidence the sightings are of alien technology—but no evidence they are not, either.

While the official report will not be released until the end of the month, the sources who spoke with The New York Times seem to imply the report does not offer much hard data on what the unidentified areal phenomena could be. But the report does state that the sitings were not craft or technology that originated from the U.S. military or other government organizations.

And though the report does not provide any evidence the crafts—which have been seen to fly at unimaginable speeds and operate in both the air and underwater—are of alien origin, the report does not rule that scenario out completely. Sources say the report suggests that if the technology is not alien, the crafts could be advanced Chinese or Russian hypersonic vehicles or drones, which in itself is very bad for America because it would suggest that its strongest foreign threats have technology much more advanced than anything America has in its arsenal.

The officials who briefed The Times also note the report will have a classified annex, which will not be made public. They admit that the existence of a classified annex may spur conspiracy theories about the report. But then again this is about technology with capabilities that have no easy explanation, so conspiracy theories seem to be a given no matter what the report finds.