You might be able to fly to Europe in half the time on United Airlines, but you have to wait until 2029

Get yourself to Europe or Asia in the amount of time it would take to travel to, say, Cleveland.

That’s the aim of United Airlines, which today announced it’s buying 15 of Boom Supersonic’s Overture airliners, which could mean Newark to London in three and a half hours, Newark to Frankfurt in four hours, and San Francisco to Tokyo in six hours.

The plane, which is still in development, will supposedly be able to fly at speeds of Mach 1.7. That’s double the speed of today’s fastest airliners, according to the Chicago-based airline, which says this could almost halve flight time for 500-plus destinations.

If things go well, United has the option to buy another 35 aircraft.