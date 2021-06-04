7 must-see art installations to visit this summer

But with summer just around the corner, free public artwork is cropping up everywhere. Here are some of the biggest and most immersive installations you can catch in one of the country’s most culturally vibrant (and gradually reopening) places: New York City.

The Green at Lincoln Center

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, which houses the New York City ballet, opera, and symphony, is an incredible institution in its own right. It’s designed by one of the most renowned industrial designers of the 20th century, Eero Saarinen. This summer, however, the plaza looks decidedly different. That’s because the 20,000-square-foot-space surrounding its iconic fountain is covered in green turf aptly called “the Green” and designed by Mimi Lien. The makeover is part of Lincoln Center’s Restart Stages initiative to kickstart the arts in New York City following pandemic-related closures. But the lawn, punctuated by sod-covered chairs and half-pipe shaped arches perfect for reclining, also makes for the perfect spot to take a break after soaking it all in. On view through September.

Little Island

The newly opened $260 million floating park off the Hudson River is a surreal oasis, with natural gardens, green rolling hills, and puffy trees that seem all too ethereal for the meatpacking neighborhood it’s moored off of. The park is designed by Heatherwick Studio—the same firm that designed the Vessel in Hudson Yards—and developed by Barry Diller. Little Island is worth sightseeing even from a distance: you can see that it’s lifted up out of the water by toadstool shaped columns of various heights. Look out from the island and there’s another visual treat: gorgeous views of Manhattan’s skyline. On permanent view.