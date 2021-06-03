AMC stock is skyrocketing again—and now investors get free popcorn

Meme stock favorite AMC has been on fire this week. Yesterday the stock went up a staggering 95.22% to $62.55 per share and, as of the time of this writing, AMC is up another 10% in pre-market trading, hovering around $69.
So what’s the deal? Why is AMC skyrocketing again? Could it have anything to do with the free popcorn AMC is giving investors? Nah—probably not. AMC’s pop is more likely due to the meme stock investors over at r/WallStreetBets.
But I digress. You’re here because you saw “free popcorn” in the headline. So just what is the deal with that?
AMC has announced a new communications program called AMC Investor Connect. The program is essentially a newsletter that members will get that includes the following:
- Exclusive promotions for shareholders, including free or discounted items
- Exclusive invitations to special screenings
- Communications directly from AMC’s CEO
- Information about AMC and its place in the film and theater industry
And if you sign up today, investors will get a free large popcorn when attending a movie this summer. AMC says the new AMC Investor Connect is a “proactive communication initiative that will put AMC in direct communication with its extraordinary base of enthusiastic and passionate individual shareholders.”
By “extraordinary base of enthusiastic and passionate individual shareholders” it’s hard not to think AMC specifically means the Reddit meme stock investors that saved AMC from implosion earlier this year.
AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said:
AMC Investor Connect will put our Company in direct communication with a retail investor shareholder base that owned more than 80% of AMC at last count. Many of our investors have demonstrated support and confidence in AMC. We intend to communicate often with these investors, and from time to time provide them with special benefits at our theatres. We start with a free large popcorn on us, when they attend their first movie at an AMC theatre this summer.
During my five-plus year tenure as CEO at AMC, I’ve taken great pride in the relationships I have forged with AMC’s owners. With AMC Investor Connect, that effort in relationship building will continue apace even if our shareholders now number in the millions. After all, these people are the owners of AMC, and I work for them.
If you’re an AMC investor and want to partake in the AMC Investor Connect program, you can get started by signing up here.